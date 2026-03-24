Bodybuilding legend Lee Haney in need of kidney transplant

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The Brief Lee Haney, has announced he is seeking a living kidney donor. The 66-year-old holds the record for the most Mr. Olympia titles, a feat shared only with Ronnie Coleman and surpassing Arnold Schwarzenegger’s seven-win record. Potential donors must be between the ages of 18 and 65.



Iconic bodybuilder Lee Haney is asking his fans for help after learning he needs a kidney transplant.

What we know:

Haney shares the record for the most Mr. Olympia wins with Ronnie Coleman. The two have won bodybuilding’s most coveted title eight times, surpassing Arnold Schwarzenegger’s record of seven. Now retired, Haney remains active in the sport and hosts the annual Lee Haney Games in the greater Atlanta area.

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What they're saying:

Haney and his son, Josuha, shared his plea to fans on social media.

"26 years ago, I was told I would eventually need a kidney transplant," Haney said. "Through faith, proper nutrition and exercise, I was blessed to delay that for many years. Now, my kidney is failing, and I’m prayerfully hoping to find a living donor."

In the post, he noted that his wife of 43 years and seven grandchildren would be "forever grateful."

"Thank you for your prayers, love and support," he concluded.

What you can do:

Those interested in helping Haney can scan a QR code included in his social media post or by calling 855-366-7989.

Donors must be between the ages of 18 and 65.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.