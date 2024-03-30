Body found in South LA apartment building

Los Angeles police were investigating the death of an estimated 30-year-old man whose body was found in South Los Angeles Saturday.

The discovery of the body in an apartment hallway at 41st Drive and Hoover Street was reported around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, said Officer Jay Chavez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police did not share any further information regarding the man.

The final determination on the cause of death will be made by the county medical examiner's office after an autopsy. The investigation is still ongoing.

City News Service contributed to this report.