Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
3
High Wind Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range
High Wind Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

Body of aspiring hip-hop artist found in trunk of Virginia man's car after crash in Miami: police

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4 hours ago
Entertainment
Associated Press

MIAMI - Authorities found the body of an aspiring hip-hop artist inside the trunk of a Virginia man's car after he crashed on a Miami highway, police said.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Robert Deupree Avery Coltrain, 25, was arrested and charged with illegal transport of human remains and second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Brian Trotter, news outlets reported.

Robert Deupree Avery Coltrain (Miami Dade Corrections)

A Miami-Dade police report said Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on the Palmetto Expressway Sunday afternoon and found Coltrain and his silver Acura.

Troopers towed the car to the parking lot of Hialeah’s Westland Mall and became suspicious of Coltrain when he asked to remove his belongings from the car, which included a gun case.

WATCH FOX 5 LIVE FOR THE LATEST

Authorities said they were also suspicious because they noticed buzzing flies and the smell of rotting flesh around the car.

Troopers opened Coltrain's trunk and found Trotter's body "wrapped in a piece of fabric and in an advanced stage of decomposition," the police report said.

An autopsy revealed Trotter was fatally shot multiple times.

A motive for the killing wasn't immediately released. It’s unclear whether Coltrain had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Trotter was last seen on Oct. 17 leaving his home in Triangle, Virginia with Coltrain, who is also from Virginia.

The two had been friends for more than a decade. Trotter's family said he was trying to forge a hip-hop career. His rap name was "Kent Won’t Stop."

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.