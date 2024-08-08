Body of missing 15-year-old swimmer recovered in Huntington Beach

The body of a 15-year-old boy who went missing during a swim in Huntington Beach two weeks ago has been recovered, according to authorities.

The teen's body was recovered Aug. 5 near Tower 3, officials said.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the young swimmer during this incredibly difficult time," the Huntington Beach Fire Department said.

The teen was last seen alive July 28 in the water near Lifeguard Tower 11, between Twin Dolphin and Huntington streets. The teen went swimming with another person who later got out and realized the other teen was missing and called police.

Circumstances surrounding the teen's disappearance are not clear at this time, but officials noted there were strong rip currents in the area earlier in the day.

The search for the teen, which was suspended two days later, spanned from the Bolsa Chica Wetlands to Newport, with crews searching by air and sea for nearly 20 hours, covering approximately 105 square miles, according to the Coast Guard.

His identity was not released.





