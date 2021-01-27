Body found inside burning dumpster in North Hollywood area, firefighters say
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - A death investigation is underway in the North Hollywood area Wednesday night.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a fire inside a container resembling a dumpster in the 7400 block of North Coldwater Canyon Avenue a little before 6 p.m.
After taking down the fire, crews on the scene found a body inside the container.
The deceased person's identity has not been released as of Wednesday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
