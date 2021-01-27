Body found inside burning dumpster in North Hollywood area, firefighters say

article

A death investigation is underway in the North Hollywood area Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a fire inside a container resembling a dumpster in the 7400 block of North Coldwater Canyon Avenue a little before 6 p.m.

After taking down the fire, crews on the scene found a body inside the container.

The deceased person's identity has not been released as of Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.