Body found burned in brush fire near 1-5 freeway in Lincoln Heights

A body was discovered early Saturday morning, Sept. 30, when the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a brush fire near the I-5 Freeway at North Broadway in Lincoln Heights.

The brush fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. near the right shoulder of the southbound I-5 freeway and the 110 Parkway, according to California Highway Patrol.

When LAFD arrived and quickly put out the fire, firefighters said they discovered the burned body.

According to CHP, a representative from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched to the location just before 8 a.m.

The gender of the deceased is unknown, and the circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation, according to authorities. No further information regarding the incident was provided at this time.

City News Service contributed to this report.