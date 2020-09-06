Bobcat Fire still threatening Mt. Wilson; continues to grow in size

The battle against the Bobcat Fire continued on Friday as the blaze continued to rage in the Angeles National Forest, burning more than 60,557 acres with only 15% containment.

Hundreds of firefighters continued to battle the stubborn blaze, which erupted on Sept. 6 near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area. The fire is burning in heavy fuels with a rapid rate of spread.

Crews worked throughout the day to protect the Mount Wilson Observatory and nearby broadcast towers valued at more than $1 billion from approaching flames.

"Fire activity remained active around Mt. Wilson with crews and equipment working very hard to protect infrastructure," the U.S. Forest Service reported.

About 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, forest officials tweeted: (The) fire is still impacting Mt. Wilson. It is almost out of the critical section. Crews and engines are on-scene to defend infrastructure. "Additionally, there is some strategic burning being used to expand containment lines."

The cause of the fire remained under investigation. On Sunday, Sept. 14, U.S. Forest Service officials pushed back the estimated time for full containment from Oct.15 to Oct. 30.

Evacuations:

Evacuations were ordered Thursday, Sept. 17, for residents in the Juniper Hills and Devils Punchbowl areas, which are north of the Bobcat Fire, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The evacuation order includes the area East of Devils Punch Bowl Rd, South of the Big Pines Hwy, North of the Big Rock Creek, and West of Jackson Lake.

An evacuation warning has also been issued for residents in the unincorporated area of Wrightwood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. An additional temporary evacuation point has been set up by the American Red Cross at Palmdale High School and will be ready to receive evacuees at 7:30 p.m.

Evacuation orders were lifted for the East Fork area, including the Camp Williams resort in Azusa, the River Community Center and Fire Camp 19. Residents and business owners on East Fork Road between Highway 39 and Glendora Mountain Road were permitted to enter through Glendora Mountain Road in Glendora starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Evacuation warnings remain in effect for the foothill communities of Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena. As well as residents north of Foothill Blvd. and east of Santa Anita Ave. Residents of Wrightwood also remain in a warning.

A Red Cross evacuation center was established at Santa Anita Race Track at 285 W. Huntington Drive. Residents were advised to enter through Gate 5. More information about the center was available at 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).

Road Closures:

All roads leading into San Gabriel Canyon are closed. Highway 39 is closed north of Azusa to state Route 2, which is closed between Upper Tujunga to Big Pines.

Upper Big Tujunga Road is closed between state Route 2 and Angeles Forest Highway. Chantry Flat Road is closed. Mount Wilson Road is closed from state Route 2 to Mount Wilson.

Air Quality:

The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended its smoke advisory through Friday for most areas of Los Angeles County, even the coasts.

They are asking people to skip outside activities and stay inside with their pets. Home improvement stores are having a hard time keeping AC filters and purifiers in stock and even many of those who balked at COVID-19 restrictions are now wearing masks outside.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, firefighters prevented the blaze from damaging the historic Mount Wilson Observatory, which played a pivotal role in confirming in the early 20th century that galaxies exist outside the Milky Way and that the universe is expanding.

The flames were within 500 feet of the Observatory and several broadcast towers that serve the Greater Los Angeles area, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

According to fire officials, crews were successful in protecting the Mount Wilson Observatory and nearby broadcast towers valued at more than $1 billion from approaching flames.

Nearly 900 firefighters were working to stop the blaze on Monday, Sept. 14, aided by five helicopters and four fixed-wing aircraft. Video released by the forest service showed the Angeles National Forest's Bell Super 205A1++ helicopter performing nighttime water drops on the fire. Additionally, firefighters were setting strategic fires to help clear vegetation on the southern end of the blaze in the Santa Anita Canyon area near Chantry Flat, officials said.

The abnormally dry vegetation has been fueling the blaze, leading to extreme fire behavior and rapid rates of spread.

The Bobcat Fire was one of several fires that sparked across the region as parts of California saw record-breaking temperatures over Labor Day weekend. Temperatures in the forest were well above 100 degrees as a hit wave struck Southern California.

Fire crews were sent to an area near the dam and West Fork Day Use area at 12:22 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

The fire generated a pyrocumulus cloud that was seen for miles, across many parts of Los Angeles County. After the fire erupted, firefighters reported experiencing erratic fire behavior.

Structures were threatened, according to Angeles National Forest officials, who initially sent five engines, three hand crews, four helicopters, five fixed-wing aircraft and two water tenders to battle the blaze.

The United States Forest Service on Friday, Sept. 14, announced the temporary closure of all eighteen national forests in California, including the Angeles National Forest, due to historic wildfire conditions.

Initially, only eight forests were closed but due to the growing fires, officials decided to extend the closure to the additional 10 National Parks.

The Forest Service expected to reopen Monday, Sept. 14, but that date was pushed back until at least Monday, Sept. 21.

