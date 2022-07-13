BMW selling $18 monthly heated seat subscriptions in some countries

BMW drivers in some countries will have to pay a little extra if they want their seats heated.

The $18 per month subscription will be available for drivers in BMW's ConnectedDrive stores in the United Kingdom, Germany, South Korea, New Zealand, and South Africa, according to The Verge.

There are also subscriptions available for automatic high beams and heating for your steering wheel.

Although this won't be available in the United States just yet, the pay-per-feature model isn't something foreign for America. In the U.S., BMW drivers have to pay for software upgrades. The move comes as car companies push to make more money from the software in their vehicles, generating new revenue that continues even after a car is made and sold.