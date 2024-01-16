Black Restaurant Week: Restaurateurs feeding the homeless

Ahead of Black Restaurant Week, Black restaurateurs are feeding the unhoused.

Qiana Mafnus was one of four chefs from local black-owned restaurants giving back a week before black-restaurant week in Long Beach. And, in her case, it’s personal. She went from being homeless, due to a drug addiction, to owning a restaurant, then becoming a chef.

"It's amazing what can happen to you when you want it," she said.

Helping feed those who otherwise might not get a good meal means a lot to her, but some of the people at this rescue mission have had their lives turned upside down like Takara Groomes. On December 22nd, there was a fire in the female/children housing unit known as Lydia House. Video shows a resident of that unit starting the fire. Officials say she's facing an arson charge. And, while some had to pack suitcases and be transferred to a hotel, Groomes was able to stay here while the place is facing repairs.

But, of the upheaval, Chaplain Torie Russell says just imagine what that fire was like in the middle of the night for people already in crisis.

"Imagine you're dealing with people in crisis. They're already in a shelter... unhoused... They were devastated. Some were crying, some were disturbed. This also set off triggers for some already experiencing trauma in their own lives.," Russell said.

The goal is to finish repairs within two weeks.