Black Lives Matter LA sends a call to action tweet after deputies fatally shoot man

Black Lives Matter LA posted a tweet calling for people to show up at the scene where Dijon Kizzee was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies on Monday night.

"It's really important that we not be killed and abused by police in private. We need families and neighborhoods to have support. We're calling for people to come out any time our communities are abused, any time our community members are killed. We have to move in force. We have to move collectively to make sure that we say we all stand for Dijon Kizzee," said Melina Abdullah, the co-founder of BLM LA.

Abdullah said the purpose is to make sure there are "eyes" on the investigation.

"It's really important that we think about the pattern of what happens here in Los Angles that they [officers] kill the bodies of our people, but then we also know there's a double murder that takes place, the assassination of the character of our folks and then a triple murder, the criminalization of our community," she said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is not releasing a statement regarding the protest specifically, but retired LAPD detective, Moses Castillo, shared some thoughts.

"It just makes things a lot more complicated for the deputies out there trying to do their job day in and day out. Obviously they're dealing with a deadly force situation and so when that occurs and there's a deputy-involved shooting, they do everything they can to preserve that evidence, to protect the crime scene, to protect whatever evidence may be available, but when you bring a large crowd like that especially if they're going to be doing some unlawful activity, it just makes things that much more complicated.

"You're gonna have the sheriff's homicide unit come out. You're gonna have the internal affairs office come out. You're going to have members of the DA's office come out to do their own investigation and oversee the investigation being conducted to determine whether or not the shooting was in policy," he said.

He said it is more difficult to secure a scene with a crowd.

"I'm more concerned too about the message that it sends the police departments that whenever we do something, we're going to be crucified no matter what if we're right or wrong. We're not even given a fair chance," he said.

Abdullah said the protests will continue at scenes involving police shootings.

"I think everybody needs to think about what a terrible practice that is of after you've murdered somebody, then you get to secure the scene and collect the evidence? We're not going to protect the so-called integrity of the crime scene where you are the criminal. You know how they can avoid protests is to stop killing our people. We're not going to be killed and sit in silence," she said.

