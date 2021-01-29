Black leads, Black legacy, Black love stories: These free-to-stream films are perfect for Black History Month

If you’re looking to binge-watch some of your favorite flicks in honor of Black History Month, look no further than Tubi — the home to one of the largest Black cinema collections.

The video-on-demand service features the categories ‘Black Cinema’ and 'United Against Inequality’ with hundreds of movies and documentaries that highlight black stories, voices and talent.

"We stand for racial equality and the hope for a better tomorrow, where people are judged by their character and not the color of their skin. We proudly support the Black community," Tubi’s website reads.

From "Nelson Mandela Resistance" to former First Lady Michelle Obama’s "Becoming," here is a list highlighting movies and television shows available by category:

Black leads

· Annie (2014) - Starring Jamie Foxx and Quvenzhané Wallis"This modern adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical tells of an adorable young orphan looking for a permanent home in New York City."

· Are We There Yet? (2007) - Starring Ice Cube and Nia Long"A playboy tries to win the heart of a divorced mom by escorting her kids on a cross-country trip, to reunite them for a New Year’s celebration in NYC."

· Concussion (2015) - Starring Will Smith and Gugu Mbatha-Raw"This compelling true story of Dr. Bennet Omalu shows how the forensic neuropathologist discovered the existence of CTE in football players."

· Kin (2018) - Starring Myles Truitt, Michael B. Jordan and Zoe Kravitz"After using a mysterious weapon to protect his family, a young man goes on the run with his older brother, hoping to evade otherworldly soldiers."

· The Call (2013) - Starring Halle Berry and Morris Chestnut"Jordan, a 911 operator, takes the call of a kidnapped young woman. Soon, Jordan realizes that this caller and she have something in common."

Black legacy

· Anita (2013) - Starring Anita Hill and Clarence Thomas"A profile of Anita Hill, the African-American lawyer who accused US Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment."

FILE - Anita movie poster (Tubi)

· A Century of Black Cinema (2003) - Starring Eddie Murphy, Denzel Washington, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne and more"African Americans have made huge leaps in the film industry, both in front of the camera and behind it, and are finally being recognized for their work. This film explores the journey African Americans had to take within cinema to get to where they are now. This film touches upon topics of racially insensitive films that perpetuated racial myths, unjust representation on screen, African American films vanishing into obscurity despite their merit, and more."

· Harriet Tubman: They Called Her Moses (2018) - Starring Dr. Eric Lewis Williams and Carl Westmoreland"The life and times of Harriet Tubman, who led the Underground Railroad of American slaves to freedom, are explored by scholars and historians."

· I Am Not Your Negro (2017) - Starring James Baldwin, Samuel L. Jackson and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr."A documentary envisioning of James Baldwin’s unfinished book that spans black history from Martin Luther King, Jr. to #BlackLivesMatter."

· Martin Luther King Jr.: One Man and His Dream (2018) - Starring Colin Powel, Harry Belafonte and more"Featuring interviews with civil rights leaders like John Lewis and Harry Belafonte, Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy is examined in this documentary."

· Nelson Mandela: Resistence (2017) - Starring Nelson Mandela"A portrait of the paramount freedom fighter of the 20th century depicts his struggle for justice, equality, and liberty and how he changed the world."

FILE - Nelson Mandela Resistance movie poster (Tubi)

· Soul! (1973) - Starring Linda Hopkins, Horace Silver, Lee Morgan and more"The pioneering performance/variety television program from the late 1960s and early 1970s that showcased African American music, dance and literature."

Black love stories

· Baggage Claim (2013) - Starring Paula Patton, Derek Luke, Taye Diggs, Jill Scott and more"Paula Patton stars as flight attendant Montana Moore, who is tired of the single life, hoping to meet the perfect man before her sister’s wedding."

· Black Coffee (2013) - Starring Christian Keyes and Nadine Ellis"A man finds romance after he’s fired from his family business but the new couple’s happiness is threatened when both of their exes return."

· Night Catches Us (2010) - Starring Anthony Mackie and Kerry Washington"A man reappears in a neighborhood he grew up in during the Black Power movement, which raises suspicions and threatens his passion for an old friend."

· The Perfect Match (2016) - Starring Terrance Jenkins, Cassie Ventura and Paula Patton"A bachelor who thinks relationships are outdated has to reconsider his stance when he loses a bet and falls for a beautiful and mysterious woman."

FILE - The Perfect Match movie poster.

· Two Can Play That Game (2001) - Starring Vivica Fox, Morris Chestnut and Gabrielle Union"The hit romantic comedy about a successful career woman whose romantic advice is put to the test when she sees her man out dancing with a new woman."

· Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) - Starring Idris Elba, Gabrielle Union, Tyler Perry and China Anne McClain"A successful attorney falls in love with a financially challenged mechanic who is a single father of three children."

