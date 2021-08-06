Bipedal robot becomes 1st ever to run 5K, university says

A bipedal robot invented and assembled at Oregon State University made history by completing a 5-kilometer (3.1 mile) race course using machine learning, according to the university.

The robot, named Cassie, completed the 5K course consisting of gravel, sidewalk and fields in 53 minutes and a singular charge. The university tested Cassie’s ability to control pace on multiple outdoor terrains in the 3.1-mile course.

In a video published by OSU, the robot stands on two human-like legs and begins to jog as a group of students and faculty follow behind. Cassie switches up her pace as she cruises through the 5K course.

In the future, robots like Cassie will deliver packages, manage warehouses, and help people in their homes, according to the university.

The robot, introduced in 2017, was developed at OSU with a $1 million grant from the Advanced Research Projects Agency of the U.S. Department of Defense. OSU students have spent the past four years exploring machine learning options for the robot.

