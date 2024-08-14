Billionaire accused of stealing sand from public California beach

A battle over sand.

That's what two billionaires are apparently fighting over after one apparently accused the other of stealing mounds of sand from a public beach in Malibu for his own private construction project, the Los Angeles Times reports.

According to a lawsuit obtained by the Times, Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio has been digging up sand from the exclusive Broad Beach for his own mansion.

The lawsuit was filed by his neighbor, James Kohlberg, the son of Jerome Kohlberg Jr., one of the founders of private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

"This case is about a private property owner using a public beach as their own personal sandbox and the disturbing conversion of a public natural resource (i.e., sand from Broad Beach) for a nearby homeowner’s personal, private use," the lawsuit stated, according to the publication.

The lawsuit states Attanasio obtained permits to fix the damaged seawall on his multi-million-dollar property, but those permits prohibit the use of heavy machinery in the tidal zone and the removal of sand from the beach.

But photos shared in the lawsuit apparently show excavators along the shoreline dredging up piles of sand.

According to the Times, Attanasio is accused of public nuisance, private nuisance, and violation of the California Coastal Act.

Attanasio told the LAT he and his company of contractors have followed all the rules and been in compliance with all permits.

Kohlberg is seeking a fine against Attanasio, as well as a court order for Attanasio to replace the sand he has taken.

It's the latest saga over public beach access, which has long been a contested issue along the California coast, especially in wealthy areas like Malibu and Laguna Beach.

Last month, a Laguna Beach homeowner was caught on camera having a heated conversation with beachgoers, claiming they were on private land.

According to the Coastal Commission, all beaches are public up to the high tide line.



