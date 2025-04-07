Billie Jean King to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

article

The Brief Billie Jean King will become the first woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the sports entertainment category. King's achievements include 39 Grand Slam titles and founding the Virginia Slims Circuit and World Team Tennis. The sports entertainment category was introduced in 2021, with Michael Strahan and Carl Weathers as previous honorees.



Tennis legend Billie Jean King is set to make history once again as she becomes the first woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the sports entertainment category.

This honor recognizes her contributions to both sports and entertainment, highlighting her pioneering role in women's rights and gender equality.

What we know:

Billie Jean King will receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, marking her as the first woman to be honored in the sports entertainment category.

This category was introduced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in 2021 to celebrate individuals who have significantly contributed to entertainment through sports.

King's recognition comes from her work as an executive producer on the PBS documentary series "Groundbreakers," among other entertainment credits.

The backstory:

The sports entertainment category on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was first announced in 2021.

Michael Strahan, a former New York Giants defensive end and current "Good Morning America" anchor, was the first recipient in 2023.

The late Carl Weathers, known for his role as Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" series, was the second honoree.

By the numbers:

King has an impressive record in tennis, with 39 Grand Slam titles to her name: 12 in singles, 16 in women's doubles, and 11 in mixed doubles.

In 1971, she became the first female athlete to earn $100,000 in a single year.

Her star will be the 2,807th on the Walk of Fame, which began in 1961 with 1,558 stars.

What's next:

The ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. at 6284 Hollywood Blvd., adjacent to the W Hotel.

Notable figures such as Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis will join King in speaking at the event.

The ceremony will be streamed live on walkoffame.com.

Dig deeper:

For more information on King's contributions to sports and entertainment, viewers can watch the "Groundbreakers" documentary series and explore her other entertainment projects, including "The Battle of the Sexes" documentary.