Big rig crash snarls traffic on 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks

A crash involving a big rig has shut down the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks on Thursday morning until further notice.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 4:40 a.m. near the 101 Freeway transition.

Witnesses told authorities that they saw the truck driver run from the area and was last seen running toward the 101 Freeway.

The transition road from the northbound 405 Freeway to both directions of the 101 Freeway is closed and all lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway are stopped at about Ventura Boulevard, the CHP said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

CNS contributed to this report.

