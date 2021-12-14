Big Boy honors Vicente Fernández

Theirs was an uncommon bond. Vicente Fernández, the world-renowned Ranchera singer from Guadalajara, Mexico and Big Boy the hugely popular Hip Hop radio host, from the inner city streets of Los Angeles who had lived worlds apart. And yet— when they met— their chemistry was instant. The introduction was arranged by a former co-worker of Big Boy. According to Big Boy when Fernández arrived at his radio studio circa 2000, he didn’t even know who Big Boy was or what he was doing there. But despite a language barrier and Fernández’s lack of familiarity with the morning host, they found a deep connection in the music.

Growing up in LA, Big loved the Mexican Ranchera music that Fernández made famous on both sides of the border, straddling generations of fans. Big Boy recalled as a kid, throwing coins into the juke box, so he could hear the singer sing his favorite songs like "Volver, Volver." And now the artist known as "El Rey" was in his radio studio. Big said that his relationship with the singer began as a fan first, later on they became friends. Big Boy described the role of music this way, "Music takes you into territories... when someone listens to Mariachi, there’s an investment. There’s a reason why you listen to it. There’s nostalgia."

We spoke to Big Boy Monday at his home, one day after Vicente’s passing. He was nostalgic, showing me the beautifully adorned garment worn by Vicente on stage, which he had given to Big Boy. The two men were by now friends, when Big told Fernández he wanted the ornate Mariachi suit he was wearing that night. The singer "said sure I will have it cleaned and then I will give it to you." But Big wanted it now, freshly worn by Chente. So the two men exchanged the clothes they were wearing in a hilarious tale told by Big Boy, in a way only he can.

The love that existed between these two icons was real. Big Boy saw Fernández perform live in concert at least 50 times, often bringing friends with him. He said Fernández was kind and generous to each and every person in the room, greeting them warmly. Fernández was kind to Big’s wife and kids too. Big said "For those honored to meet him, it’s the same person you hold dear to you." In other words, if you’ve met Vicente Fernández’s music, you’ve met him.

But one of the moments that resonated most was Big Boy donning full Mariachi regalia and belting out a Fernández favorite "Aca’ Entre Nos" at one of Fernández’s packed concerts. Big told me he took the assignment seriously and had carefully prepared for it. But when you see the concert footage, I promise, you will be impressed. There in the background is Vicente beaming like a proud dad that his protege, Big Boy, had performed so beautifully. The deal was that one day, Vicente was supposed to go into "Big Boy’s Neighborhood" and rap. That never happened, Big Boy said with a warm smile. Big and I watched the footage of him performing " Aca’ Entre Nos" at his home Monday. He said it was the first time he had watched the performance all the way through. And as he watched himself sing on a stage that his friend had generously yielded, Big Boy wiped away a tear remembering his late friend, the legendary Vicente Fernández.

