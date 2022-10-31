Big Bear Snow Play opens winter season with snow tubing

What better way to kick off the winter season at Big Bear than with some family fun snow tubing?

Tubers hit the slopes this past weekend thanks to the weather conditions and the help of some snow-making machines.

Daily operations start Saturday.

Other fun activities part of Big Bear Snow Play include go-karts, a multi-level ropes course, and a zipline.

Winter tubing is expected to last, weather conditions permitting, through April.

To learn more about Big Bear Snow Play, tap or click here.