Big Bear Mountain Resort prepares for winter season amid fresh snowfall

Big Bear Mountain Resort is gearing up for the winter season.

While the opening day has yet to be announced, officials said recent snow accumulation and ongoing preparations suggest it could be soon.

What we know:

Big Bear Mountain Resort received an additional three to six inches of snow overnight, contributing to the winter conditions eagerly anticipated by Southern California residents.

Snow guns are actively working to maximize snow coverage while the weather permits. Although the exact date for the resort's opening remains unconfirmed, efforts are being made to open as soon as possible.

Last year, Big Bear Mountain Resort introduced a new six-seater chair lift at Bear Mountain, designed to expedite access to the slopes. This season, visitors can also enjoy a new private rental area at Snow Summit and a priority line access product to enhance their experience during peak times.

What they're saying:

"Winter has officially arrived back in Southern California. You know, a lot of people have been waiting for it. So we're stoked that we've gotten things going here," said Justin Kanton with Big Bear Mountain Resort. "We're trying to get as much snow on the ground as we can while conditions allow."

Local perspective:

Big Bear Mountain Resort offers three distinct mountains—Snow Valley, Snow Summit, and Bear Mountain—each catering to different skill levels. The resort boasts the largest learning areas in Southern California, making it an ideal destination for novice skiers.

As preparations continue, Southern Californians can look forward to enjoying the winter wonderland at Big Bear Mountain Resort soon.