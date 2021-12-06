Biden seeks to lower prescription drug costs as part of economic agenda

President Joe Biden on Monday will again make the case for how his "Build Back Better" economic agenda will lower the costs of prescription drugs for millions of Americans as his $2 trillion social and environment package still faces potential hurdles in the Senate.

Biden, whose sweeping social agenda bill contains a provision that would help workers and families with private health insurance reap savings on prescription drugs, is set to speak at 2 p.m. ET.

The provision would require drug companies to pay rebates to Medicare if they increase prices above the rate of inflation. Drugs sold to private plans would count in calculating the penalty, like a tax on price increases. The issue is dividing business groups in a fierce lobbying battle.

Corporate groups focused on affordable employee benefits want to keep the language as is, so it would provide price-increase protection for companies and their workers and not just Medicare enrollees. Other groups such as the influential U.S. Chamber of Commerce are backing the pharmaceutical industry’s drive to block restraints on pricing, including inflation caps, saying they would stifle innovation.

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Aug. 31, 2021, in front of the Cross Hall of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

But in previous remarks, the president has called prescription drug prices "outrageously expensive" in America, noting how nearly one in four struggle to afford such medication. He has pushed for Medicare provisions to slash out-of-pocket costs for seniors and allow the program to negotiate prices for a limited number of medicines.

Specifically, the administration is calling for Medicare to be able to negotiate prices for drugs seniors get at the pharmacy counter through its part D program and drugs that are administered in a doctor’s office through its part B program.

Drugs would become eligible for negotiation once they have been on the market for a fixed number of years, the White House said in a fact sheet shared last month. Medicare would negotiate up to 10 drugs per year during 2023, with those prices taking effect in 2025 — increasing to up to 20 drugs per year.

Democrats announced an agreement had been reached on the plan to lower prescription drug costs, including reducing the price of insulin, in early November.

The House passed the roughly $2 trillion social agenda legislation on Nov. 19 on a party-line vote and sent it to the Senate. The bill resets national priorities on issues from climate to family life and faces more scrutiny in that evenly divided chamber, where cost-cutting demands by moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and strict rules seem certain to force significant changes.

The massive bill’s initiatives include bolstering child care assistance, creating free preschool, curbing seniors’ prescription drug costs and increasing efforts to slow climate change. Also included are tax credits to spur clean energy development, bolstered child care assistance and extended tax breaks for millions of families with children, lower-earning workers and people buying private health insurance.

Most of it would be paid for by tax increases on the wealthy, big corporations and companies doing business abroad.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.