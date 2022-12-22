Biden to deliver Christmas address Thursday, focus on ‘what unites us’

article

President Joe Biden will deliver a Christmas address Thursday afternoon, the White House announced.

His speech, scheduled for 4 p.m. Eastern in the Cross Hall of the White House, will focus "on what unites us as Americans, his optimism for the year ahead, and wishing Americans joy in the coming year."

The president will address the nation while the Senate works to pass a $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September and provide roughly $45 billion in military and economic assistance to Ukraine. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he’s confident the bill will reach Biden’s desk before a partial government shutdown would begin at midnight Friday.

Biden’s address comes a day after he hosted Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office for strategy consultations, saying the U.S. and Ukraine would maintain their "united defense" as Russia wages a "brutal assault on Ukraine’s right to exist as a nation." Biden pledged to help bring about a "just peace."

His speech also comes as much of the nation readies for a "once-in-a-generation" storm that’s expected to bring an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Christmas Eve in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow.

The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades. The National Weather Service said the storm is so large and encompassing that around 190 million people are currently under some type of winter weather advisory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.