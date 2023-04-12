Beverly Hills theater cuts prices to 25 cents for anniversary celebration

article

A theater in Beverly Hills is celebrating its 86th anniversary this week, and to celebrate, the theater is selling tickets at 1937 prices.

The Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills opened on April 21, 1937, and this weekend kicks off its 86th anniversary celebration with two weeks of classic movies at "throwback" prices — just 25 cents.

"The Godfather," the Academy Award-winning film starting Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and Diane Keaton, gets the party started on April 16. The following Friday, April 21, the theater will show a double feature, showcasing the films that debuted there on opening day 86 years ago — "That Girl From Paris" and "Black Legion."

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic horror film "The Excocist," the theater is showing an extended edition of the movie, featuring additional footage released in 2000. The screening will conclude with a Q&A session with director William Friedkin.

SUGGESTED: ‘Phantom’ trumpeter reflects on 35 years in the orchestra pit

Here's the full lineup:

Sunday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m. - "The Godfather"

Friday, April 21 at 7:15 p.m. - "That Girl From Paris"

Friday, April 21 at 10 p.m. - "Black Legion"

Saturday, April 22 at 1:30 p.m. - "The Reluctant Astronaut" and "The Ghost and Mr. Chicken"

Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. - "Tied Up in Knotts!" a stage show staring actress Karen Knotts, on her late father Don Knotts

Sunday, April 23 at 10:30 a.m. - "The Excorcist - The Version You've Never Seen Before," featuring Q&A session with director William Friedkin

Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. - "Frankenstein" and "Dracula"

Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. - "The Great Race"

Sunday, April 30 at 7 p.m. "My Buddy: The Other Side of Oz," a cabaret-style jazz show starring Kiki Ebsen, celebrating the life and career of her late father Buddy Ebsen

Tickets for all movie screenings cost 25 cents. Tickets for the two stage shows range between $30 and $40. More information can be found on the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills' website at fineartstheatrebh.com.