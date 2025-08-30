Beverly Hills school board votes to scrap Israeli flag plan

The Brief The Beverly Hills School Board reversed its decision to display Israeli flags in schools after backlash and safety concerns. The initial resolution aimed to combat anti-Semitism but faced criticism for politicizing school environments. The district is seeking alternative ways to honor Jewish American Heritage Month without displaying the Israeli flag.



The Beverly Hills Unifed School District board has reversed its decision to display Israeli flags in district schools during Jewish American Heritage Month, following significant backlash and safety concerns. The board's initial resolution aimed to combat anti-Semitism but faced criticism for potentially politicizing school environments.

What we know:

The Beverly Hills School Board initially voted to display Israeli flags in schools as part of a resolution to fight anti-Semitism. However, after receiving over 400 hate messages and facing public criticism, the board held an emergency meeting and decided to revise the resolution.

The superintendent, Dr. Alex Cherniss blocked the move, citing safety concerns, and the board ultimately decided that only the U.S., California, and Beverly Hills Unified School District flags would be displayed.

What they're saying:

"I don't know if you guys anticipated the amount of undue stress and self-inflicted wounds this did to our standing as a district," a board member said.

"I made the decision based on the misinformation out there, based on the fact that this is a highly charged issue," Cherniss said.

Critics of the original resolution argued that the flags symbolized support for Israel's government and military, which they felt was inappropriate for public schools.

The backstory:

The initial resolution was intended to show solidarity with Jewish students but was criticized for being steeped in anti-Semitic tropes.

What's next:

The district is exploring other ways to honor Jewish American Heritage Month without displaying the Israeli flag.