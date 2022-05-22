Beverly Hills mayor tests positive for COVID-19

The Beverly Hills City Council will hold its meetings Tuesday on a virtual basis after two of its members tested positive for the coronavirus, including Mayor Lili Bosse.

Bosse announced Saturday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Vice Mayor Julian Gold "had an exposure" the weekend of May 14-15 "and tested positive after that," said Keith Sterling, Beverly Hills' chief communications officer.

Bosse and Gold are quarantining at their homes with mild symptoms, according to Sterling.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I regularly test myself before public events," Bosse wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "I have always tested negative, however, this morning, my test came back positive. I am feeling a little tired, but in good spirits overall.

"It breaks my heart to miss this weekend's Art Show and to cancel Monday's Business with Bosse at Alfred Coffee, but I'm sure you understand."

The City Council is scheduled to conduct a study session, closed session and regular meeting Tuesday.