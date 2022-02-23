Beverly Hills COVID testing site reportedly robbed

The 911 COVID Testing site in Beverly Hills was reportedly robbed Wednesday morning.

A safe with between $4,000 and $5,000 was stolen from the site at 9900 Santa Monica Blvd., said Steve Farzam, the chief operating officer for 911 COVID.

"It's very unfortunate during these challenging times a person would go to these lengths. It's a sad day for us. At least no one was hurt," Farzam said.

Farzam said a burglary alarm at the site was triggered at around 3 a.m. The Beverly Hill Police Department confirmed a burglary alarm was activated at the site Wednesday morning.

"Our officers are on scene right now conducting their investigation, which is in its early stages," Sgt. Richard Billingsley told City News Service.

Farzam said security cameras at the site were disabled and that a safe was stolen.

There are four 911 COVID Testing centers in Los Angeles, and they provide same-day, mobile and travel testing services.

