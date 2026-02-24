Elderly man killed, wife hospitalized in Beverly Grove house fire

The Brief An elderly man died Tuesday morning following a residential fire at a single-family home in the Beverly Grove neighborhood. Firefighters used rotary saws to bypass metal security bars, rescuing an elderly man and woman from the blaze. Officials noted a lack of working smoke alarms which hampered the firefighter response.



An elderly man has died, and his wife hospitalized following an early morning house fire in Los Angeles.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, firefighters responded to a single-story home in the 800 block of North Crescent Heights Boulevard in the Beverly Grove neighborhood just after 4 a.m.

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to put out the fire, officials said. Firefighters were forced to use rotary saws to cut through metal bars on the home’s doors and windows to reach the victims.

Two people, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s, were transported to a hospital where the man died from his injuries. The woman was hospitalized in fair condition.

The home did not appear to have working smoke alarms, officials said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

While the LAFD noted the interior was cluttered, it is currently unclear where the fire originated within the structure or if the security bars lacked the required emergency release mechanisms.

What's next:

The LAFD's Arson Section has taken over the scene to conduct a formal investigation.

Authorities will determine if foul play was a factor.