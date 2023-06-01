Beverly-Fairfax neighborhood playground reopens after being destroyed by arson

Pan Pacific Park officially reopened in the Beverly-Fairfax neighborhood Thursday morning.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held, officially welcoming the children back to the playground that was closed last year after it was set on fire.

There are several playgrounds on the property itself, one of them designed specifically for children under age 6.

Last July, an arsonist torched the playground. It has now been transformed thanks to a $236,000 donation from Television City to the LA Parks Foundation.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass joined local leaders, council members, park representatives, and area school kids to officially reopen the playground.

"What you see here today is an example of public and private sectors coming together to get something done for our city," Mayor Bass said. "Behind me, some might see a playground, but I know that many young Angelenos with a vivid imagination they see much more. Parks like Pan Pacific make our communities healthier and more livable. That's why the city of Los Angeles will continue partnering with community leaders like those here today to make sure that LA's children and families have access to these beautiful green open spaces."

The park actually reopened back in December, but the grand reopening ceremony was delayed due to the severe weather that kicked off the new year.