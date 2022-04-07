Betty White's personal belongings going to auction

The estate of late actress Betty White, including memorabilia from the show "The Golden Girls," is going up for auction in September.

The collection of more than 1,500 items also includes the Hollywood icon's awards, scripts, wardrobes, jewelry and artwork, in addition to her wedding band from her marriage to Allen Ludden as well as a gold watch from her mother.

"Betty White was a beloved national treasure and a cross-generational icon who made us laugh for eighty years with her illustrious work on film, radio and television classics," Darren Julien, President/CEO of Julien’s Auctions, said in a statement.

"We are honored to work with her Estate in this exclusive presentation of these precious artifacts and personal mementos from her storied life and career which will be offered for the first time at auction to the public, museum curators and her legions of fans worldwide."

White's belongings will hit the auction block at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills from Sept. 23 to 25.

