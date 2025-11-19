Bring a pet home for the holiday: Best Friends Animal Society hosting Thanksgiving foster sleepovers

The Brief Best Friends Animal Society is organizing two-night foster sleepovers for adoptable pets over the Thanksgiving holiday. Locally, the West LA center is inviting people to pick up a dog or cat on Wednesday, November 26, and return them on Friday, November 28. Fosters should avoid feeding pets turkey bones or table scraps, as rich foods can be dangerous or life-threatening.



Best Friends Animal Society is inviting the public to give a dog or cat a temporary home for the Thanksgiving holiday through a special two-night foster sleepover program.

Here's what you need to know.

Local perspective:

Here is how the local program works:

Pick-up: Those who are interested can stop by the center located at 1845 Pontius Avenue in West LA between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26 to pick up their holiday guest.

Duration: The two-night sleepover concludes on Friday, November 28, when fosters will return the pets to the center so they can meet potential adopters. However, the center says if fosters fall in love with their pet, they can extend their foster period or even adopt if it's the right fit.

Supplies: Best Friends will provide everything needed for a successful sleepover—food, treats, toys, leashes, and crates—at no cost to the foster family.

Why you should care:

Fostering provides homeless dogs and cats a safe, secure place to decompress outside a shelter environment while they wait for a permanent home, the society said.

By fostering, individuals also provide staff with important information about the pet’s personality, which can help match them with a great family.

What they're saying:

Dr. Erin Katribe, veterinarian and director of National Veterinary Programs for Best Friends Animal Society, offered a crucial safety tip for the holiday.

"While those puppy dog eyes can be hard to resist, it’s important to fight the urge to feed pets table scraps or toss them a bone. Too many rich, fatty, or simply new foods can cause an upset stomach or even pancreatitis, which can be life-threatening. Plus, turkey and other poultry bones can break up or splinter in a pet’s stomach. Instead, stick to pet-safe treats. there are lots of great, seasonal options available in stores, or you can have fun making your own with pet-safe ingredients like pumpkin, applesauce, and cinnamon."

What you can do:

Anyone interested in fostering a pet for the holiday can visit the West LA location on November 26 during the specified hours.

The Thanksgiving foster sleepovers are also taking place at Best Friends locations in Houston, New York City, Northwest Arkansas, and Salt Lake City.

More pet safety tips and information on bringing a new pet home can be found at bestfriends.org.