Stranger jumps in to save dog from burning van on Skid Row

The Brief A stranger used bolt cutters to free a 4-year-old pit bull who was chained to a van that caught fire after an arsonist threw a flammable object inside. Local business owners and advocates pointed to surveillance footage of the attack as evidence of rampant lawlessness and unaddressed mental health and addiction crises on Skid Row. Mayor Karen Bass’ office called the incident "incredibly troubling," confirming that LAPD and LA Animal Services are investigating the arson and animal cruelty allegations.



A four-year-old pit bull nearly died after a person threw a flammable object into a van being used as a home on Skid Row early Thursday morning.

Rosie was chained to the van when it caught fire, according to her owner, Clara Catron. Surveillance video shows a person wearing a white hoodie and black pants throwing the object into the vehicle.

A stranger then rushed toward the burning van and used bolt cutters to free Rosie.

What we know:

Catron says Rosie is more than a pet — she is her companion and, she says, has saved her life before.

"Rosie is my baby… she’s my life," Catron said. "If she would have died, I wouldn’t have wanted to make it."

Catron says the fire happened while she was living inside the van with Rosie.

"What if I was asleep?" she said. "I would have never made it out."

John Kim, who owns Bee Bee Food nearby, later reviewed his security footage and saw what happened. He says the stranger used bolt cutters to free Rosie before she could be burned.

Kim says incidents like this have become so common that he has grown numb to them.

"Honestly, I don’t have too many reactions anymore because it happens too many times," Kim said.

What they're saying:

Estela Lopez, executive director of the Downtown Industrial Business Improvement District, says the incident reflects larger safety problems she has witnessed on Skid Row during her 25 years working in the area.

"Rosie came within seconds of being burned alive," Lopez said.

Lopez described the situation as "lawlessness," and said untreated mental illness and addiction contribute to the problems she sees on Skid Row. She says city officials need to prioritize anti-camping enforcement, mental health treatment and drug treatment for people experiencing homelessness to better protect both people and animals living in the area.

"It’s not enough to give a dog a leash," Lopez said. "You need to protect these dogs and the people who are down here from the violence and the lawlessness that is an everyday occurrence on Skid Row."

What's next:

Mayor Karen Bass’ office said the circumstances surrounding the incident will be thoroughly investigated.

"These allegations are incredibly troubling and the circumstances surrounding this incident will be thoroughly investigated," the mayor’s office said in a statement. "The City takes allegations of animal cruelty very seriously."

Bass’ office also pointed to the city’s efforts to address animal cruelty on Skid Row, saying the mayor knows "there is more work to be done."

The city recently made permanent a partnership between Los Angeles Animal Services and the LAPD focused on investigating allegations of animal cruelty on Skid Row and surrounding areas. The city said more than 100 officers have received specialized animal-cruelty investigation training through the initiative.

The mayor’s office said its message is clear: "if you abuse or neglect an animal, you will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Meanwhile, Catron is grateful Rosie survived and grateful a stranger was willing to risk his own safety to save her. Catron said Rosie has returned the favor more than once. She explained that there were two occasions when people tried to break into her van, and Rosie’s barking helped protect her.

For Catron, Thursday’s fire was another reminder of just how much she depends on her dog. A GoFundMe account has been set up for Catron.