Two injured during shooting in Bellflower

article

The LA County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting involving juveniles.

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. near 9616 1/2 Rose St. in Bellflower.

According to the sheriff's department, two people suffered non-life threatening injuries. One was taken to a local hospital.

Detectives are still trying to locate the second vehicle involved.

The details of the shooting are not known, but officials say someone shot at three juveniles. Their exact ages are not known. It is also unknown if the shooting is gang related.

This is a developing story, check back for updates