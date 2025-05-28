Bell Canyon HOA accuses volunteer fire department of 'being a liability'

The Brief Considered heroes for their contribution to wildfire responses, a homeowner association is accusing a group of volunteer firefighters of being a "liability." The debate stems from disputes over the volunteer department's insurance policy.



A homeowners' association is accusing Bell Canyon's volunteer wildland fire department of being a liability to the community.

What they're saying:

Mike Klein, Bell Canyon HOA President, questions if the volunteer fire department has formal training among their members and mentions issues with the coverage of the department's insurance.

This comes as members of the department showed FOX 11's Laura Diaz certificates related to their training experience.

"They showed us a proof of insurance," Diaz told Klein.

"They showed you a certificate?" Klein asked.

"Yes," Diaz responded.

"You see the policy?" Klein asked.

"No," Diaz said.

"We have an agreement with them that they might show us the policy. The certificate shows you nothing. Certificate only shows you that there is a third insured but it doesn't show you any exclusions," Klein explained.

The alleged concerns over the $10 million insurance policy now brings up the liability factor.

"$10 million policy, it is covered 100% though for the volunteers, and I know that's been the big thing in the community saying we're uninsured and we're a liability, but we can't liability when we have no association with the HOA," said communications liaison Yoan Shalev.

Also at issue is whether the group is allowed to tap into fire hydrants to battle fires. We were given a letter reportedly sent to the volunteer wildland fire department barring them from using the hydrants. The HOA says the volunteer wildland department is a liability.

The backstory:

The volunteer department came to being after the catastrophic Woosley Fire devastated the area in 2018.

What we don't know:

As of Wednesday night, no official announcements had been made in connection with the volunteer department's fate.