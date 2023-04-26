Behind-the-scenes training with the Orange County Fire Authority

The Orange County Fire Authority protects 586 square miles - about half the size of a small state.

They must be ready to execute a number of different technical rescues.

The OCFA's technical rescue teams serve an area of nearly two million people.

At any given time, they have four teams, three technical rescue trucks, and one heavy rescue ready to launch.

Firefighter-paramedic Sebastian Rodriguez joined the OCFA almost eight years ago. He said they strive to bring a sense of calm to anyone who calls 911.

Rodriguez added that he gives the same care to those he rescues as he would want someone to give to his family, including his 9-month-old Savannah.

In addition to cliff and large animal rescues, Rodriguez and his team members must be prepared for other unexpected scenarios, like water rescues or large vehicle extrications.

The OCFA wants to make sure no matter what comes, they are ready, and the people they've helped make the tireless work worth it.