Bed Bath & Beyond returning to California: What to know

The Brief Bed Bath & Beyond is returning to physical retail through a "shop-in-shop" partnership with The Container Store, featuring five locations in Southern California and seven in Northern California. To facilitate the merger, The Container Store launched a nationwide sale on April 24 to clear space for the new combined retail format. The transition to the reimagined stores will begin in May and occur in phases.



Bed Bath & Beyond is ending its period as an online-only retailer by embedding physical storefronts within The Container Store locations through a new "shop-in-shop" partnership.

The move marks a dramatic return to brick-and-mortar retail for the brand following its 2023 bankruptcy and total store closures.

Local perspective:

The Container Store is reconfiguring 98 locations nationwide into a combined "The Container Store + Bed Bath & Beyond" format.

In Southern California, the stores will be located at the following locations:

Other locations in California:

Corte Madera: 219 Corte Madera Town Center

Palo Alto: 500 Stanford Shopping Center

Sacramento: 2030 Arden Way

San Francisco: 555 Ninth St.

San Jose: 3080 Stevens Creek Blvd., Suite 100

San Mateo: 3020 Bridgepointe Pkwy.

Walnut Creek 1100 Locust St.

What we know:

To prepare for the new inventory, The Container Stores began a "Store Changing" event on April 24, discounting select merchandise by 30%. The sale is happening at all locations and online at containerstore.com.

Additionally, stores will be open one hour early on Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26. Early bird shoppers can snag an additional 5% discount.

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What they're saying:

Jen Pape, senior vice president of stores at The Container Store, described the move as a "reset with purpose" designed to create a more comprehensive home retail experience.

Governor Gavin Newsom praised the move, stating, "There's a lot of profit to be made in California — and we're thrilled that Bed, Bath & Beyond is opening stores in the Golden State."

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However, Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Marcus Lemonis responded with heavy sarcasm on social media, mocking Newsom's claims of a friendly business environment.

Lemonis previously called California "one of the most overregulated, expensive, and risky environments for businesses in America."

What's next:

The select locations are expected to transition to the reimagined stores beginning in May. The rollout will continue in phases.

This combined format is intended to serve as the company's future operating model, blending organizational services with an expanded home goods assortment.