Becky G honored by 'Latinos in Sports' at LMU

The Brief Becky G, a successful singer and actor, has become one of the owners of Angel City FC, LA's first professional women's soccer team. Growing up as a soccer kid in Southern California, Becky G never imagined women playing at the pro level during her lifetime. At a recognition event, Becky G credited her family's hard work as her greatest source of inspiration.



Becky G: Singer, actor and businesswoman.

She’s not even 30 yet, and the girl who grew up in Inglewood and took Hollywood by storm is adding another accolade to her achievements.

With hits like "Sola" and "Mayores," Becky G has left an imprint on music and film. But as one of the owners of Angel City FC, the LA area’s first professional women’s soccer team, Becky is now part of a group of high-profile owners. Add her name to the likes of America Ferrera, Mia Hamm and Eva Longoria.

Becky G, aka Rebecca Marie Gomez, was a soccer kid growing up in Southern California. She played the game hard. But never did Becky G dream that women would one day play at the pro level during her lifetime. So to own a piece of the first local pro team, that’s goosebump territory!

FOX 11 was there Thursday night at Loyola Marymount University for a special recognition presented by "Latinos in Sports" to Becky G. The singer explained that she sought the sports team out; they didn’t seek her. Where does she get her unwavering work ethic? She gets it from her family.

Becky G said, "It’s a huge honor to be here today." She explained her family was made of "valet workers, busboys and gardeners. They are my greatest source of inspiration … of what it is to be a hard worker."

Below is FOX 11's extended chat with Becky G: