Beaumont boy, 7, struck, killed while sledding near Idyllwild

A 7-year-old boy was struck and killed near Idyllwild when his snow sled ended up in the path of a pickup that ran over him, authorities said Monday.

Michael Rigg of Beaumont was fatally injured on Sylvan Way in the community of Pine Cove, adjacent to Idyllwild, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Matt Napier. He said the boy and his family had gone to the mountain community to visit friends, whose driveway was snow-packed from the recent winter storms.

The youngster was sledding in the driveway about 2:50 p.m. when he "traveled into the roadway" -- directly in front of an eastbound Ford Transit 350, going at "a low rate of speed," Napier said.

"The child slid under the vehicle and sustained major injuries," the CHP spokesman said.

The motorist, a 35-year-old Desert Hot Springs man whose name was withheld, immediately stopped and rendered assistance, according to Napier.

He said the boy was driven to the Riverside County firehouse at 28599 Highway 243 in Idyllwild, where firefighters attempted life-saving measures and arranged for a helicopter to airlift him to a Coachella Valley hospital. However, the child was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The CHP recognizes that this is an absolute tragedy and one that could have been prevented," Napier said. "We would like to remind everyone visiting our mountain communities to never sled on active roadways and to always be aware of your surroundings."

He noted there was no indication the pickup driver was inebriated or otherwise negligent.