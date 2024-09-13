Bear seen on video in Pacific Palisades neighborhood

Residents of a Pacific Palisades neighborhood were jolted by a wild visitor, as two separate videos captured a bear scavenging for food late Thursday evening.

Jaimie Geller, who lives in the Palisades Country Estates neighborhood, provided the video to FOX 11 — one showing the bear navigating neighboring streets, and another catching the bear red-handed as it jumped her fence to feast on garbage.

The incident, which occurred around 8:55 p.m. Thursday, is not isolated. Fish and Wildlife Public Information Officer Tim Daly confirmed that this bear has been making the rounds from the Angeles National Forest through Chatsworth, and back to the Santa Monica area, including the recent Pacific Palisades sighting.

After the Thursday incident, Geller attempted to alert authorities but faced difficulties in getting anyone to address the situation.

Daly noted that no field response is planned, as the bear isn't behaving aggressively but merely following its instincts. Residents are urged to proactively manage their waste to deter the bear and others like it from seeking out food in human-populated areas.

The message from the authorities is one of prevention; secure trash bins and reduce attractions that could lead to more bear encounters in Pacific Palisades neighborhoods. Community cooperation is essential to live safely and harmoniously with the local wildlife that finds its way into the city's residential spaces.

Residents are encouraged to remain aware and informed about wildlife in their area and take the necessary actions to minimize conflicts and ensure coexistence.