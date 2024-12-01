Barricaded suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff in East LA

A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon surrendered to sheriff's deputies Saturday evening following a nearly eight-hour barricade inside an East Los Angeles residence.

The standoff began around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Gleason Street, near the junction of the 60 and Long Beach 710 freeways, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Surrounding homes were evacuated to protect residents and a sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team attempted to contact the man to talk him out of the home, officials said.

Deputies with the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau surrounded the home, officials said.

The suspect surrendered at 8:25 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident, officials said. All evacuated neighbors were allowed to return to their homes.