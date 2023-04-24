Barricaded suspect incident in Santa Clarita prompts evacuations, road closures

An incident involving an armed barricaded suspect in Santa Clarita has prompted several road closures Monday.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect is barricaded inside a white vehicle in the 19300 block of Newhouse Street in Canyon Country.

Delight Street and Whites Canyon Road have been closed, and people are urged to avoid the area.

Homes along the 19000 block of Newhouse Street are being evacuated as a precaution. Evacuees were being taken to St. Clare Church at 19606 Calla Way.

There are no lockdowns and schools within the area are in session, authorities said. There will be additional deputies at schools as an added precaution.



No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Santa Clarita Station at 661) 260-4000.