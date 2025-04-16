Barnes & Noble opening dozens of new stores in 2025 thanks to BookTok: Here's what's already opened
article
Barnes & Noble is set to open new stores this year nationwide after the book retailer experienced good sales performances at many of their current stores.
The company announced in a February release their plans for the new locations after sharing that the bookseller opened more new stores in 2024 than it did in 10 years.
How many new Barnes & Noble stores are opening?
By the numbers:
Barnes & Noble will open more 60 new bookstores and the company has already opened new locations listed below:
- Brentwood, California: 2475 Sand Creek Rd.
- Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania: 720 W. Lancaster Ave.
- Bellevue, Washington: 1140 Bellevue Square
- North Canton, Ohio: 5501 Dressler Rd.
- Gainesville, Virginia: 8139 Stonewall Shops Square
- Grand Rapids, Michigan: 2236 E. Beltline Ave NE
- Houston, Texas: 12850 Memorial Drive
- Huntington Station, New York: 301 Walt Whitman Rd.
- Issaquah, Washington: 775 NW Gilman Blvd.
- Naples, Florida: 4149 Tamiami Trail N.
- Papillon, Nebraska: 7949 Towne Center Pkwy
- Superior, Colorado: 550 Marshall Rd.
- Tequesta, Florida: 151 N. US Highway 1
The popular bookstores are known for their selection of books, toys, games and gifts, offering an array of items for consumers to choose from.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by a Barnes & Noble release and USA Today. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.