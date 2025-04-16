Expand / Collapse search

Barnes & Noble opening dozens of new stores in 2025 thanks to BookTok: Here's what's already opened

By Daniel Miller
Published  April 16, 2025 8:25am PDT
    • Barnes & Noble is planning to open 60 new stores this year. 
    • The bookseller has already opened multiple locations, including California, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

Barnes & Noble is set to open new stores this year nationwide after the book retailer experienced good sales performances at many of their current stores. 

The company announced in a February release their plans for the new locations after sharing that the bookseller opened more new stores in 2024 than it did in 10 years. 

How many new Barnes & Noble stores are opening?

By the numbers:

Barnes & Noble will open more 60 new bookstores and the company has already opened new locations listed below:

  • Brentwood, California: 2475 Sand Creek Rd.
  • Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania: 720 W. Lancaster Ave.
  • Bellevue, Washington: 1140 Bellevue Square
  • North Canton, Ohio: 5501 Dressler Rd.
  • Gainesville, Virginia: 8139 Stonewall Shops Square
  • Grand Rapids, Michigan: 2236 E. Beltline Ave NE
  • Houston, Texas: 12850 Memorial Drive
  • Huntington Station, New York: 301 Walt Whitman Rd.
  • Issaquah, Washington: 775 NW Gilman Blvd.
  • Naples, Florida: 4149 Tamiami Trail N.
  • Papillon, Nebraska: 7949 Towne Center Pkwy
  • Superior, Colorado: 550 Marshall Rd.
  • Tequesta, Florida: 151 N. US Highway 1

The popular bookstores are known for their selection of books, toys, games and gifts, offering an array of items for consumers to choose from. 

The Source: Information for this story was provided by a Barnes & Noble release and USA Today.  This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

