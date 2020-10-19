Ballot drop box set on fire in Baldwin Park; arson investigation underway

Authorities were investigating after a ballot box was lit on fire in Baldwin Park on Sunday night.

Crews responded to the 4100 block of Baldwin Park Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night and quickly put out the fire.

There were a number of ballots inside the box.

RELATED: Voter Guide 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in Southern California

Arson investigators were on the scene and turned their evidence over to the Baldwin Park Police Department.

No arrests have been made and no suspect has been identified.

Advertisement

Additional details were not immediately available.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.