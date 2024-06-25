Entire Bakersfield Chapter of Hells Angels arrested, 25 guns seized

article

California authorities said six suspected members of the Hells Angels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang were arrested Tuesday after search warrants were executed at eight locations.

In addition, a seventh suspect under investigation, identified as 37-year-old Joshua Vaughn, was already in law enforcement custody on other charges.

Kern County investigators said after they executed the search warrants at various locations in Bakersfield, they seized an estimated 25 firearms, ammunition, multiple high-capacity magazines, and gang-affiliated paraphernalia.

The names of alleged biker gang members who were arrested Tuesday were as follows:

Richard Alvarez, 42

Armando Villaseñor, 55

Joseph Soto Sr., 57

Joseph Soto Jr., 33

Joshua Zavala, 31

John Seegar, 57

The six men all reside in Bakersfield. In a press release, investigators said the group consisted of the Hells Angels president, vice president, and the entire Bakersfield Chapter of the biker gang.

(KCSO/CHP)

Authorities said four of those arrested are accused of being active members of Hells Angels, while Vaughn and Seegar are part of the sub-affiliate Sons of Hell Motorcycle Club, which reportedly takes directions from Hells Angels.

Those arrested were all charged with kidnapping, first-degree robbery, criminal threats, false imprisonment, assault with a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang, criminal conspiracy, intimidating a witness or victim, and elder abuse. They were all booked into Kern County’s Lerdo Facility.

Just last week, a member of the Vagos motorcycle gang, the Hells Angels rival, was arrested in Tehachapi, while a second member remains at large.

The investigation was a joint effort by the California Highway Patrol, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).