Backstreet Boys star lookalike suspected of porch pirating

Irvine police are searching for a man they’ve nicknamed the "Backstreet Boys Bandit" after surveillance video captured him following an Amazon driver into a secured apartment mailroom and stealing packages.

Police say the suspected thief bears a striking resemblance to Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean — a comparison that quickly spread online after investigators released photos and video.

The theft happened at an apartment complex off Spectrum. Surveillance footage shows the man slipping in behind a delivery driver, appearing calm, confident and "larger than life."

Residents say package thefts at the building are common.

One resident told FOX 11 he believes the thief may have stolen his meal deliveries.

"Somebody stole my meals. I’m missing stuff. They took my food. Looks like a pretty big guy — he’s been eating my protein," he said.

One delivery driver, who asked to remain anonymous, blamed the ongoing thefts on carriers who leave boxes outside secure lockers. "If you go there, there’s like 50 packages outside," the driver said.

This is not the first time the complex has dealt with a package thief caught on camera. About two months ago, Irvine police released video of a different suspect synced to a Vanessa Carlton song. That clip went viral, earning more than 650,000 views and ultimately helping lead to an arrest.

"We just try to make it entertaining for our community, which generates more reach," said Irvine Police spokesperson Ziggy Azarcon. "That’s what we’re trying to do — identify this person so it doesn’t happen again."

Police say the new video of the "Backstreet Boys Burglar" has already been viewed more than 100,000 times within hours of its release.

Residents say they’re frustrated as package-theft season ramps up ahead of the holidays.

"It’s disgusting, honestly," one resident said.

"Hopefully they catch him soon," said another.