Baby rescued from hot car in Carpinteria

article

A mother and her baby were reunited Thursday thanks to a traffic controller working nearby who sprung into action.

According to officials, the traffic controller heard the mother's cries for help, pleading with someone to help her get her baby out of the locked car in the parking lot.

Although 911 was called, the employee - who has extensive training in heat safety - knew that every minute counts and with the mother's permission was able to safely break the front car window to open the doors and rescue the baby.

"The Traffic Controller’s dedication to keeping his community safe may have saved a life," TMI Executive Management stated. "Without his quick thinking, things could have gotten scary, fast. We are proud that he not only went above and beyond on the job, but continues to maintain TMI’s culture of safety in an emergency and his everyday life."