Baby girl born on Anaheim Freeway

It was a miracle on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim on Wednesday night.

A baby girl decided she wasn’t going to wait for her parents to get to the hospital before she made her world debut.

Her parents were trying to get to the nearest hospital as soon as they could when around 9:40 p.m., the woman in labor told her husband to pull over on the freeway.

The baby’s father pulled over on the shoulder of the carpool lane on the 5 Freeway near the 91 Freeway interchange and a short time later, their beautiful baby girl arrived.

Paramedics took the baby girl and the mother to the hospital and are happy to report they are both happy and healthy.

The parents have not revealed the name of their miracle child.

