Axe-carrying man leads police chase in Castaic

If you or someone you know is in mental health crisis, help is available. The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is available 24/7. Those looking to learn more about the hotline can click here for more information. The previous hotline (1-800-273-8255) is still available for those who still remember the old number.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. – An axe-carrying man was placed in custody – but not before leading a police chase in Castaic.

On Friday morning, the man got into a loud argument with neighbors before breaking out the axe. Neighbors tell FOX 11 he seemed drunk at the time of the incident the suspect's parents say he is battling mental health issues.

The argument broke out after the man was evicted from his old home – with his stuff even placed outside on the sidewalk – and neighbors called police.

The man drove off before officers arrived at the neighborhood, but eventually found the suspect's car, prompting a chase.

The chase may have since been ended, but neighbors – and the man's parents – tell FOX 11 the chase suspect gets the treatment he needs.