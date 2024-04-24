Thefts of avocados, farming equipment on the rise in Ventura County, authorities warn

Authorities are investigating what they're calling a recent trend in which large amounts of avocados, crops, and agricultural equipment are being stolen in Fillmore and Santa Paula.

According officials, recent cases involved the thieves "staging" large amounts of illegally-picked avocados in bags, crates, and other containers in the orchard so they can try to steal them at a later time.

Vigilant ranch owners and employees noticed this, however, and notified local authorities.

In other cases, the thieves have been seen driving their cars onto the farm, stealing crops, and driving away once they're discovered by employees.

Authorities are encouraging the community to report any suspicious activities on ranches, farms, and other properties to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office at 805-654-9511.

The following tips have been issued to the agricultural community to deter further such thefts: