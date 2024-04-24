Thefts of avocados, farming equipment on the rise in Ventura County, authorities warn
FILLMORE, Calif. - Authorities are investigating what they're calling a recent trend in which large amounts of avocados, crops, and agricultural equipment are being stolen in Fillmore and Santa Paula.
According officials, recent cases involved the thieves "staging" large amounts of illegally-picked avocados in bags, crates, and other containers in the orchard so they can try to steal them at a later time.
Vigilant ranch owners and employees noticed this, however, and notified local authorities.
In other cases, the thieves have been seen driving their cars onto the farm, stealing crops, and driving away once they're discovered by employees.
Authorities are encouraging the community to report any suspicious activities on ranches, farms, and other properties to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office at 805-654-9511.
The following tips have been issued to the agricultural community to deter further such thefts:
- Install a surveillance camera system to monitor structures, sheds, container boxes, and entrances and exits; preferably a system that can be live-streamed and monitored remotely for the greatest coordination between law enforcement.
- Consider installing a fence, or other barrier, around your property to limit and control avenues of ingress and egress. These physical barriers not only serve as a deterrent, but also significantly reduce a suspect(s) ability to enter and exit the property, on foot or in a vehicle, without being noticed by employees or captured on an accompanying surveillance camera system.
- The Fillmore Patrol Station encourages the agricultural community to utilize "Farm Watch," a partnership between the farming community and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Farm Watch is a county-wide electronic neighborhood watch program that is distributed to more than several hundred farms, ranches, nurseries, and supply houses. This program provides information to ranchers on agriculture crime trends and on how to react and treat the crime scene so that potential evidence is preserved for immediate processing by deputies of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.