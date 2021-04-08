Avengers Campus set to open June 4 at Disneyland Resort

article

Super hero fans get ready to experience a new world dedicated to the Avengers!

The Disneyland Resort announced Thursday that Avengers Campus will officially open June 4, 2021 inside Disney California Adventure Park.

The new land is dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of Super Heroes, according to Disney.

Avengers Campus will feature an all new ride, restaurants and shops.

The new Avengers ride is known as ‘WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure,’ it is the first Disney attraction to feature Spider Man. The ride invites people to put their web-slinging skills to the test and experience what it’s like to have powers alongside Spider-Man.

Photo Credit: Disneyland Resort

Advertisement

The second attraction inside Avengers Campus is ‘Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!’ which opened in 2017 and replaced Hollywood Tower of Terror.

Photo Credit: Disneyland Resort

Park visitors will also get the chance to learn mystic arts from Doctor Strange at the ancient sanctum.

Photo Credit: Disneyland Resort

New eateries include Pym Test Kitchen, Pym Tasting Lab, Shawarma Palace and Terran Treats food cart.

Get ready to grab some food and walk around Avengers Campus and meet all your favorite super heroes. You might even catch Spider Man swinging high in the sky.

Disneyland and California Adventure Park have been closed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but both parks are set to reopen April 30.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.