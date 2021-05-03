Authorities searching for 65-year-old man with dementia, diabetes last seen in Carson has been found

Authorities were searching for a 65-year-old man with dementia and diabetes who was last seen in Carson on Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

On Tuesday afternoon, authorities posted to social media that Dennis Robertson has been found. No other details were released.

Earlier:

Dennis Robertson was last on Saturday, May 1 at around 8:30 a.m., in the 17600 block of Amantha Ave. in the city of Carson.

Robertson is Black, 6-feet-5, and weighs about 220 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair with balding. He also has a gray mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a fedora-style hat.

He also goes by the names 'D’Nell' or 'Den.'

According to authorities, Robertson is known to carry a TV remote in his pocket.

He suffers from dementia and diabetes and could possibly be heading to the city of Compton. His family is very concerned.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.