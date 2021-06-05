Authorities searching for 36-year-old woman reported missing, may be traveling to Diamond Bar

article

A 36-year-old woman was reported missing Saturday morning after last being heard from three days ago and may have been traveling from Los Angeles to Diamond Bar.

Valerie Marie Perez has not been heard from since about 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, according to Deputy Michelle Sanchez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

RELATED: Authorities searching for 17-year-old male last seen in Lancaster

Perez is 5 foot tall and weighs about 125 pounds with brown hair and brown

eyes and a tattoo on her left wrist of a Chinese symbol and another tattoo on the back of her neck, Sanchez said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Authorities say her family is very concerned.

Anyone with information on Perez's whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org..

Advertisement

City News Service contributed