Authorities searching for 24-year-old missing man, last seen in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department asked for the public's help on Wednesday to locate a missing 24-year-old man who suffers from depression and was last seen in Palmdale.
Jonathan Isaac Negrete was last seen at about 4 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Belleshire Way, according to an LASD statement.
Negrete is Hispanic, 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts, authorities said.
Negrete also drives a 2021 dark gray Toyota C-HR with a California license plate of 8VWJ288.
According to authorities, Negrete's family is very concerned about his well-being.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
City News Service contributed to this report.